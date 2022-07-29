Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.

Chubu Electric Power Company Profile

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.

