Chubu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:CHUEF) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:CHUEF – Get Rating) rose 6.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.02 and last traded at $10.02. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 7,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
Chubu Electric Power Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98.
Chubu Electric Power Company Profile
Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: JERA, Power Network, and Customer Service & Sales. It generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, biomass, and solar sources.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chubu Electric Power (CHUEF)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Chubu Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubu Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.