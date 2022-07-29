Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.34 billion-$1.36 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.02-$3.02 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.50.

NYSE CHD opened at $96.21 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.43.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 62.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 54.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

