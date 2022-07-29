Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

Chuy’s Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. Chuy’s has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $36.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.56. The company has a market capitalization of $420.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 729.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 27.2% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chuy’s

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

