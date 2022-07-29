CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Price Target Cut to C$19.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CI Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

CI Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:CIXX opened at $11.42 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.42. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The business had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 26,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

