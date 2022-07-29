Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.89.

Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.3 %

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $498.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.19 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 18.32%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

