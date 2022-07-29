Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Cut to $110.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CRUS. StockNews.com raised Cirrus Logic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $104.89.
Cirrus Logic Stock Up 1.3 %
Cirrus Logic stock opened at $82.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.92. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $79,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $79,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,575 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,824.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Justin E. Dougherty sold 4,039 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $326,916.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,172.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,939,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,637,000 after purchasing an additional 168,607 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,987,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $168,546,000 after buying an additional 46,040 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,433,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,521,000 after buying an additional 15,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.
