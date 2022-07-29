Citigroup Raises Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $89.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.27.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $86.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.63. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $110.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,076. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 72.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 5.5% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,327 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 18.6% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 15,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Lancaster Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Autoliv by 17.1% during the second quarter. Lancaster Investment Management now owns 585,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,896,000 after purchasing an additional 85,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

