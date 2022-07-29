ClariVest Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,507.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,601,000 after buying an additional 254,079 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter worth $18,614,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 689,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,987,000 after buying an additional 88,622 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,701,000 after buying an additional 74,713 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,118,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

ShockWave Medical Stock Up 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $2,113,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,133,985.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,555,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $2,113,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,133,985.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,112 shares of company stock valued at $8,574,488 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $216.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.36 and a 12 month high of $249.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.95. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.42 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

