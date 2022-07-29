ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $39.23 on Friday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Hawkins ( NASDAQ:HWKN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $222.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 22.95%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

