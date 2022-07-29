ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of IDT worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT Stock Performance

IDT opened at $26.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.00. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $21.68 and a twelve month high of $67.30. The firm has a market cap of $686.73 million, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $328.35 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDT. StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

IDT Company Profile

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

