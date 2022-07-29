ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 13,510 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Enerplus worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 56.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerplus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,902 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enerplus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

ERF opened at $13.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.48. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $18.58.

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $513.15 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 69.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.78.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

