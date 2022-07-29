ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,047,000 after acquiring an additional 703,502 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $22,866,000. Walter Public Investments Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth $18,221,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter worth $12,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $67.69 on Friday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.95 and a one year high of $74.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200 day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.80.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $564,275.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,326 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock worth $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

Further Reading

