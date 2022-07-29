ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 34,535 Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,535 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Veritone worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Veritone in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Veritone by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERI opened at $6.99 on Friday. Veritone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.72 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

Veritone ( NASDAQ:VERI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.38). Veritone had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The company had revenue of $34.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Veritone from $19.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Veritone from $49.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Veritone, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data.

