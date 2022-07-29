ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Livent during the first quarter worth about $734,000. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in Livent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 145,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 3.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,556,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 50.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Livent by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Livent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Livent stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.82 and a beta of 2.08. Livent Co. has a 1 year low of $18.49 and a 1 year high of $34.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.92 million. Livent had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

