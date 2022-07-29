CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital began coverage on CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $173.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 4.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.45. CleanSpark has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $41.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.60 million. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CleanSpark will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CleanSpark by 166.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC acquired a new stake in CleanSpark in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.

