Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) Shares Purchased by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned about 0.19% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.57. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,310. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.99 and its 200-day moving average is $18.97. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a one year low of $17.26 and a one year high of $21.74.

