Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Acquired by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,170 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. 48.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COLM stock opened at $73.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.14. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $107.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Columbia Sportswear’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 3,706 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total value of $297,072.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,464.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,568 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $208,367.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,554.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.38.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

