CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stake Boosted by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the first quarter worth $126,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in CommScope by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CommScope

In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen purchased 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CommScope news, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,217.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 87,814 shares of company stock worth $714,555 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CommScope Stock Up 5.8 %

Several brokerages have weighed in on COMM. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered CommScope from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:COMM opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.68. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.68.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

