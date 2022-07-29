Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
CVLT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.93. 754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,995. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $54.10 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.60.
In other news, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 79,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,162,601.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $106,883.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,604.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Blasio Riccardo Di sold 17,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $1,117,345.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,388 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,601.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,485 shares of company stock worth $2,245,490. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.
Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.
