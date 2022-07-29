Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,106 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms have recently commented on COST. Citigroup lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $536.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $480.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $513.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $237.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66.
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
