Coursera (NYSE:COUR) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $14.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.08.

Get Coursera alerts:

Coursera Stock Performance

COUR opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average is $18.50.

Insider Transactions at Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.90 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. Coursera’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coursera will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $614,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,480,398 shares in the company, valued at $114,898,913.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 390,862 shares of company stock worth $6,282,815 over the last ninety days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Coursera by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 14,894 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Coursera by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 438,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 176,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coursera

(Get Rating)

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coursera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coursera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.