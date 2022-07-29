Cowen Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $90.00

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2022

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.