Cowen Cuts Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target to $90.00

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $140.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BOOT. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $132.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $109.18.

Boot Barn Price Performance

BOOT stock opened at $63.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.07. Boot Barn has a fifty-two week low of $58.51 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Boot Barn ( NYSE:BOOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $383.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.02 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Boot Barn will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,531.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Starrett bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.89 per share, with a total value of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boot Barn

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the first quarter worth about $76,000.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

