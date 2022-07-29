Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $706,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,145 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Walt Disney by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 13,382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,216 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DIS opened at $104.90 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.78. The stock has a market cap of $190.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

