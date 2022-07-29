Critical Review: Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) vs. Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN)

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI – Get Rating) and Volcon (NASDAQ:VLCN – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Volcon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kandi Technologies Group $91.49 million 1.98 $22.86 million $0.37 6.46 Volcon $450,000.00 94.14 -$40.13 million N/A N/A

Kandi Technologies Group has higher revenue and earnings than Volcon.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

8.6% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of Volcon shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.8% of Kandi Technologies Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of Volcon shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kandi Technologies Group and Volcon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kandi Technologies Group 27.54% -2.36% -2.07% Volcon N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Kandi Technologies Group and Volcon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kandi Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Volcon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Kandi Technologies Group currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 109.21%. Volcon has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.86%. Given Volcon’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Volcon is more favorable than Kandi Technologies Group.

Summary

Volcon beats Kandi Technologies Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kandi Technologies Group

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts, and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, go-karts, electric scooters, and electric self-balancing scooters, as well as related parts; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. The company was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Jinhua, the People's Republic of China.

About Volcon

Volcon, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells electric off road powersport vehicles in the United States and Latin America. It provides electric two and four-wheel motorcycles, and utility terrain vehicles through its dealers. The company also offers a line of upgrades and accessories. Its products are designed for family off-road adventures, and work on the farm and fun transport around private land applications. The company was formerly known as Frog ePowersports, Inc. and changed its name to Volcon, Inc. in October 2020. Volcon, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

