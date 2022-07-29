Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Up 8.7% This Week

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $24,907.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.33 or 0.00871936 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001553 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002206 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015652 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001724 BTC.
Cryptonovae Coin Profile
Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,391,365 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.
