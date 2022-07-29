DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
Meridian Trading Down 0.1 %
MRBK opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.
Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Meridian
Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.
