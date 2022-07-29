DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Meridian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

MRBK opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Meridian has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.48.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Meridian had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm had revenue of $29.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRBK. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $4,486,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $11,974,000. Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meridian in the fourth quarter worth about $6,435,000. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 26.9% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 120,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 25,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

