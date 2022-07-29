DA Davidson Reiterates Buy Rating for Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DA Davidson in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

SASR has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

SASR opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.84 and a twelve month high of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.98 and a 200-day moving average of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sandy Spring Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 128,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 3,707.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 517,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,905,000 after purchasing an additional 504,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.