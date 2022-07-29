Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Price Target Lowered to €45.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €180.00 ($183.67) to €185.00 ($188.78) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €53.00 ($54.08) to €43.50 ($44.39) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €43.00 ($43.88) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $41.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.85. Dassault Systèmes has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $56.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASTY. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 47,099 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dassault Systèmes in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

