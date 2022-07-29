Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Davis Select International ETF (NYSEARCA:DINT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.95. 5,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 51,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Davis Select International ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.