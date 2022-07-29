DDD Partners LLC Buys 121,318 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,318 shares during the quarter. Activision Blizzard comprises 2.8% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $20,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,971,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $79.36 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200-day moving average of $78.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

