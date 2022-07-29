DDD Partners LLC Has $391,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $289.01 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.65. The company has a market cap of $210.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

