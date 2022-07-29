DDD Partners LLC Has $863,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,054,000 after acquiring an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 200.8% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 909,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,023,000 after acquiring an additional 607,116 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,753,000 after buying an additional 599,795 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.76. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.29.

