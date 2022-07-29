DDD Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 3.2% of DDD Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Chubb by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Chubb by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total transaction of $169,854.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 64,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.39, for a total value of $13,454,700.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,978,880.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chubb Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.85.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $185.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $196.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.75. The stock has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $164.13 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.