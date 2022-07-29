DDD Partners LLC Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,653 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 1.6% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.84.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.51, for a total value of $159,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 26,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,520,111.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,277. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN opened at $303.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.00. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

