Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €75.00 by Berenberg Bank

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) has been given a €75.00 ($76.53) price target by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DHER. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($81.63) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, May 9th. HSBC set a €35.00 ($35.71) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($76.53) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($58.16) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Delivery Hero Stock Performance

Shares of DHER opened at €45.12 ($46.04) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €36.71 and its 200-day moving average price is €43.61. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €23.88 ($24.37) and a 52 week high of €134.95 ($137.70). The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.07.

Delivery Hero Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

