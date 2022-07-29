Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Price Target to $18.00

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:DNB opened at $15.67 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dun & Bradstreet news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,453,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,587.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $18,532,127.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dun & Bradstreet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.