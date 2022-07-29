DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Position Reduced by Silvant Capital Management LLC

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. DexCom makes up 1.0% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in DexCom by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total transaction of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.07, for a total value of $83,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,521,809. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $5.14 on Friday, hitting $81.85. The stock had a trading volume of 120,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,005. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.85.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

