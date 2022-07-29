DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Cut to $83.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.02% from the company’s previous close.

DXCM has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price target on DexCom from $134.50 to $121.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Price Performance

DexCom stock traded down $4.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.16. 135,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,005. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. DexCom has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.33 million. DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,379.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total value of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,627 shares of company stock worth $676,977. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.