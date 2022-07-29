DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,677 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,961 shares of company stock worth $62,130,565. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.3 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

UNH opened at $541.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $508.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $501.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $496.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

