DGS Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,766 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of HP by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,993 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of HP by 32.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 875,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after purchasing an additional 23,070 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $147,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $588,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,410. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HP Trading Up 0.8 %

HPQ opened at $32.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 188.59% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.69.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

