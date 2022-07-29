Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS) Shares Down 8.7%

Shares of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) were down 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.75 and last traded at $32.23. Approximately 12,238 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 10,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x (NYSEARCA:CLDS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.25% of Direxion Daily Cloud Computing Bear 2x as of its most recent SEC filing.

