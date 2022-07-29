Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$26.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities decreased their price target on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.50 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 26,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.73 per share, with a total value of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$293,805,618.33. In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, Director Michael Cooper acquired 26,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$600,127.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,924,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$293,805,618.33. Also, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation acquired 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$22.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,001,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,426,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$191,191,077.18. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 240,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,775.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Up 1.7 %

About Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

D.UN stock opened at C$20.02 on Friday. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 1-year low of C$18.52 and a 1-year high of C$30.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.36, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of C$941.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.66.

(Get Rating)

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.