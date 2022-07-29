Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) Trading Down 3.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.11 and last traded at C$6.16. Approximately 87,329 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 561,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$11.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.50 to C$8.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.39.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$194.82 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 9.63%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

