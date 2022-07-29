Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €56.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Edenred Price Performance

EDNMY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.

Edenred Announces Dividend

Edenred Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.3462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%.

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

