Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) PT Raised to €56.00

Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from €53.00 ($54.08) to €56.00 ($57.14) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EDNMY. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €35.00 ($35.71) to €42.00 ($42.86) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €52.00 ($53.06) to €53.00 ($54.08) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edenred from €54.20 ($55.31) to €54.40 ($55.51) in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Edenred from €56.00 ($57.14) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Edenred Price Performance
EDNMY stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. Edenred has a twelve month low of $20.37 and a twelve month high of $29.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72.
Edenred Company Profile
Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.
