Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,470 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 23,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total transaction of $2,453,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,035.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,443 shares of company stock worth $13,291,621. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

EW stock opened at $99.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $62.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.04.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

