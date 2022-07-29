Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.70- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $1.35 on Friday, reaching $474.38. The company had a trading volume of 21,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.85. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $355.43 and a twelve month high of $533.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELVGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $555.00 to $490.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 72.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV)

