Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $88.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average of $89.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

