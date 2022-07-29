Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,672 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 605.2% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ENB. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.04.

Enbridge Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.72. The stock had a trading volume of 113,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,656. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.73.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.