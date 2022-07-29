Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVAGet Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $35.02. Enova International shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 482 shares.

The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enova International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Enova International Company Profile

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

