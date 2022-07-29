Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $33.85, but opened at $35.02. Enova International shares last traded at $34.99, with a volume of 482 shares.

The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $407.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.15 million. Enova International had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS.

ENVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enova International from $54.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Enova International by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 16,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Enova International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $699,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enova International by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

