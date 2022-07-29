Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given “Outperform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:ENV opened at $57.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -205.42 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.88 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $49.08 and a 52 week high of $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Activity

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager bought 920 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth $232,000.

About Envestnet

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.