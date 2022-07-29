Equinix, Inc. (EQIX) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $3.10 on September 21st

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 3.10 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Equinix has a dividend payout ratio of 139.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Equinix to earn $28.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $12.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.0%.

Shares of EQIX opened at $711.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $657.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $694.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.24, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Equinix has a one year low of $606.12 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix will post 25.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $718.00 to $716.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $824.59.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total transaction of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Equinix by 28.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 604,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,144,000 after purchasing an additional 133,132 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,746,000 after acquiring an additional 48,531 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.3% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 797,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,304,000 after acquiring an additional 32,630 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 949,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,039,000 after purchasing an additional 24,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 350,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,791,000 after purchasing an additional 20,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

